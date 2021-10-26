White House

Psaki and Co. Falsely Imply Biden is Accessible to the Press

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Psaki and Co. Falsely Imply Biden is Accessible to the Press

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It's been 102 days since President Joe Biden held a formal press conference from the White House. Since July, he has regularly made major policy announcements from the lectern, only to turn his back and walk away as reporters shout questions. 

But Biden's lack of transparency isn't stopping his press team from saying he "answers questions" and implying he is available to the White House press corps. 

During a briefing at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed Biden regularly answers questions from reporters.

"He has as couple of press conferences coming up on his foreign trip. He answers questions several times a week," Psaki said. 

During a briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week, she said the same and added Biden answers questions "all of the time." 

"He takes questions all the time," she said. "This is a large White House press corps. But he does take questions."

For reference, President Donald Trump took questions from the White House press corps on a daily basis. Sometimes, he would address reporters multiple times per day.  

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ohio Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration for Reversing Trump-Era Abortion Policies
Madeline Leesman
Ohio, Missouri Cut Ties With NSBA Over Letter to Biden
Leah Barkoukis
Hold the Line! Massive Crowds in New York Protest Vaccine Mandates
Katie Pavlich

Americans Face Most Expensive Thanksgiving in History
Spencer Brown

Floyd Mayweather Delivers Powerful Message to Kyrie Irving Over Position on Covid Vaccine
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Oklahoma Supreme Court Blocks Three Pro-Life Laws From Taking Effect
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular