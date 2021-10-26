Psaki and Co. Falsely Imply Biden is Accessible to the Press

It's been 102 days since President Joe Biden held a formal press conference from the White House. Since July, he has regularly made major policy announcements from the lectern, only to turn his back and walk away as reporters shout questions.

Joe Biden walks away from the podium without taking any questions while one reporter shouts:



"Is this Constitutional?" pic.twitter.com/RiEtjYRhtl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

Reporter: “How come you’ve never been to the border?”

Biden: *Walks away* pic.twitter.com/6i2aTrlImM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 24, 2021

But Biden's lack of transparency isn't stopping his press team from saying he "answers questions" and implying he is available to the White House press corps.

During a briefing at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed Biden regularly answers questions from reporters.

"He has as couple of press conferences coming up on his foreign trip. He answers questions several times a week," Psaki said.

.@PressSec: Joe Biden "answers questions several times a week, as you know." pic.twitter.com/VanrxeXAW3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2021

During a briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week, she said the same and added Biden answers questions "all of the time."

"He takes questions all the time," she said. "This is a large White House press corps. But he does take questions."

For reference, President Donald Trump took questions from the White House press corps on a daily basis. Sometimes, he would address reporters multiple times per day.