Hold the Line! Massive Crowds in New York Protest Vaccine Mandates

Thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets on Monday to protest Mayor Bill DeBlasio and President Joe Biden's discriminatory Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandates. 

Earlier this year, DeBlasio mandated vaccines for anyone wanting to eat in a restaurant, see a broadway show or enter a gym. He made the shot mandatory for all city government workers and eliminated the testing option last week. 

In early September, the White House announced OSHA is working on a rule to mandate  the vaccine for companies with more than 100 employees. 

"The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees," WhiteHouse.gov states. 

At the end of October, the rule still hasn't been released, but Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed recently it is expected by the end of the year. 

