White House Attempts to Explain Why Inflation a Hidden Tax

Speaking to reporters from the White House Thursday afternoon, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked how President Biden reconciles his promise not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 per year with the hidden tax of rising inflation.

DOOCY: "83% of registered voters are noticing bills for groceries and everyday items increasing. So, how is that any different than a new tax?"



JEAN-PIERRE: "We are dealing with a historic and evolving pandemic that is impacting our economy." pic.twitter.com/cDfYquaDx8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

The vast majority of Americans are noticing empty shelves at their local grocery stores and more expensive price tags for the limited items available. Economists and investors are warning inflation is going to get much worse and poses a "threat to society."

Paul Tudor Jones: "It's pretty clear to me that inflation is not transitory. It's here to stay. It's probably the single biggest threat...to society" pic.twitter.com/GgAiftEt7B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2021

Shelves empty & inflation outpacing income growth isn't a "high-class" crisis. The wallets of everyday Americans are hard hit. The Biden Admin needs to focus on being honest & addressing this issue head on, not trying to convince us that these failures are somehow victories. pic.twitter.com/xU4T5xHz2F — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, President Biden is still pushing his multi-trillion dollar spending plan. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is warning the agenda will make inflation worse.

"This will contribute to inflation. We've already passed the American Rescue Plan. We should just pass the infrastructure bill and, you know, pause for six months," Manchin said in negotiations, according to Axios.