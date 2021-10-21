White House

White House Attempts to Explain Why Inflation a Hidden Tax

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Attempts to Explain Why Inflation a Hidden Tax

Source: (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Speaking to reporters from the White House Thursday afternoon, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked how President Biden reconciles his promise not to raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 per year with the hidden tax of rising inflation. 

The vast majority of Americans are noticing empty shelves at their local grocery stores and more expensive price tags for the limited items available. Economists and investors are warning inflation is going to get much worse and poses a "threat to society." 

Meanwhile, President Biden is still pushing his multi-trillion dollar spending plan. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is warning the agenda will make inflation worse. 

"This will contribute to inflation. We've already passed the American Rescue Plan. We should just pass the infrastructure bill and, you know, pause for six months," Manchin said in negotiations, according to Axios.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Manhunt Over: FBI Confirms Human Remains Are Brian Laundrie
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden is Coming to Virginia on Tuesday to Campaign with Terry McAuliffe
Rebecca Downs
Let's Go Brandon: Another Brutal Poll for Joe Biden
Matt Vespa
‘Can’t Afford Half This Stuff’: Shoppers Rage As Biden's Inflation Crisis Torches Their Wallets
Matt Vespa
Manchin Explains the Condition Under Which He'd Leave the Democratic Party
Leah Barkoukis
McConnell on Reconciliation Bill: People Didn’t Vote To Turn The Country Into Bernie Sanders’ Socialist Vision
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular