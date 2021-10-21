Florida

Florida Surgeon General Picks Apart 'Very Weak' Data on Masking Children

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is blasting mask mandates for children in schools and argues the data to "support" the measures is "very weak."

"In terms of the data that supports mask use in kids and mandates for masking kids, it is very weak and that's a fact," Ladapo told reporters this week. "There is a substantial gap between the quality of data out there supporting masking kids yielding any benefit for kids, whatsoever. Factual."

"In Florida we are going to stay close to the data and we're going to let you know how we feel about the data. The data do not support any clinical benefit for children in schools with mask mandates. The highest quality data find no evidence of benefit," he continued. 

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is working to mask kids forever. Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Wednesday that even if children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated (FDA approval pending), they should still be masked in schools. 

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is saying the same.

Meanwhile, Wuhan coronavirus cases in Florida are down while cases are spiking in northern states with more mandates and restrictions.

