Al Sharpton Did Not Receive a Warm Welcome in Del Rio: Get Out of Here!

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Professional race hustler Al Sharpton made his way to Del Rio yesterday to attack and smear Border Patrol agents. He was given a tour of a shanty town set up by illegal immigrants from Haiti by the Department of Homeland Security. 

But Sharpton's cynical ploy wasn't met with cheers in Del Rio. Residents protested him during remarks and told him to get out of Texas. 

"Why are you stoking racism where it doesn't exist?" one man asked.

"No one wants to hear your racist nonsense in Del Rio. You're a racist! Nobody wants you in Texas!" another man yelled. "Get out with your racism! Get out of here!"

Yesterday the White House officially announced Border Patrol agents in Del Rio have been stripped of their horses. 

