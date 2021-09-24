Al Sharpton Did Not Receive a Warm Welcome in Del Rio: Get Out of Here!

Professional race hustler Al Sharpton made his way to Del Rio yesterday to attack and smear Border Patrol agents. He was given a tour of a shanty town set up by illegal immigrants from Haiti by the Department of Homeland Security.

The FAA instituted a flight restriction to keep a media drone from videoing the situation in Del Rio, but Al Sharpton gets a tour?? https://t.co/0h2URqJHbj — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 23, 2021

But Sharpton's cynical ploy wasn't met with cheers in Del Rio. Residents protested him during remarks and told him to get out of Texas.

"Why are you stoking racism where it doesn't exist?" one man asked.

"No one wants to hear your racist nonsense in Del Rio. You're a racist! Nobody wants you in Texas!" another man yelled. "Get out with your racism! Get out of here!"

Professional race hustler Al Sharpton gets HECKLED beyond belief during border visit.



“Del Rio is a loving, caring community! We don’t want your racism in TX, get out of here!”



Sharpton calls for full investigation into Border Patrol for using reins to direct horses. pic.twitter.com/DLuZiA1Orv — Suburban Black Man ???? (@goodblackdude) September 23, 2021

NEW: Rev. Al Sharpton was shouted down by protesters while trying to have a press conference here in Del Rio.



“Why are you stoking racism where it doesn’t exist? Nobody wants to hear your racist nonsense in Del Rio!” one protester said. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 23, 2021

Not at all inconceivable that the Haitians—living safely in South America, far from danger—were organized to get to the Texas border in order to mobilize black far-left activists and politicians and racialize the issue. https://t.co/THyjLAmHDG — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 23, 2021

Yesterday the White House officially announced Border Patrol agents in Del Rio have been stripped of their horses.