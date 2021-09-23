Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Biden's Illegal Immigration Catastrophe and Offers a Solution

Former 2020 presidential candidate and Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is blasting President Joe Biden's catastrophic and ongoing border crisis. In addition, she's urging him to return to former President Donald Trump's policies, which kept illegal immigration at bay.

.@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris, the humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern border is the direct result of your open-border policy. As I said in my 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t have a secure nation if we don't secure our borders. — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) September 23, 2021

The Biden/Harris open-door policy has been a disaster. It needs to end now. The main beneficiaries of open borders are the gangs, cartels, and human traffickers. The Trump policy of having people wait on the other side of the border worked and needs to be reinstated. — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) September 23, 2021

This week, despite reassurances from the White House and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, thousands of illegal Haitians were released into communities across the United States. They were not tested for Wuhan coronavirus and were simply asked to show up for an eventual court date.

Around 20 Haitians slept outside at the Del Rio airport overnight on Monday to board flights to go to other US cities after being released from custody. Some of the migrants said they weren’t tested for COVID prior to flying. One final destination included Florida. pic.twitter.com/X6Vqp9Ad7d — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 22, 2021