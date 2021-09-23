Border Security

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Biden's Illegal Immigration Catastrophe and Offers a Solution

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Former 2020 presidential candidate and Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is blasting President Joe Biden's catastrophic and ongoing border crisis. In addition, she's urging him to return to former President Donald Trump's policies, which kept illegal immigration at bay. 

This week, despite reassurances from the White House and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, thousands of illegal Haitians were released into communities across the United States. They were not tested for Wuhan coronavirus and were simply asked to show up for an eventual court date.

