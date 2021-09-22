Mayorkas Ripped for Claiming His Border Plan Is 'Working'

After visiting Del Rio Monday and still refusing to classify 12,000 illegal immigrants camping under a bridge as a crisis, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill about the administration's strategy going forward.

Under questioning from Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), Mayorkas defended his approach and claimed it was "working."

"I just want to go back to your statement earlier to me that you have a plan and that it’s working. Is 13,000 to 15,000 people crossing into the United States just last week, is that working?" Hawley asked.

"We have a plan. We are executing on our plan," Mayorkas responded. "We continue to do the work that we are required to do to secure our border."

Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are crossing the southern border in record numbers. The humanitarian conditions are appalling. And DHS Secretary Mayorkas says his border plan is “working.” The truth is, Joe Biden wants an open border - and he’s gotten it pic.twitter.com/5waouRX2lL — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 21, 2021

Mayorkas is back on Capitol Hill Wednesday for testimony with the House Homeland Security Committee.

???? There were 208,887 migrant encounters at the southern border just last month alone.



That’s up 317% over last August.



Remember when Dems claimed the surge would end in the summer?



What’s worse: They’re pushing mass amnesty—which will encourage even more illegal crossings. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Border Czar Kamala Harris is busy advocating for a witch hunt against Border Patrol agents working to protect the country.