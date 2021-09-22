Border Security

Mayorkas Ripped for Claiming His Border Plan Is 'Working'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Mayorkas Ripped for Claiming His Border Plan Is 'Working'

Source: AP Photo/Moises Castillo

After visiting Del Rio Monday and still refusing to classify 12,000 illegal immigrants camping under a bridge as a crisis, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill about the administration's strategy going forward. 

Under questioning from Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), Mayorkas defended his approach and claimed it was "working." 

"I just want to go back to your statement earlier to me that you have a plan and that it’s working. Is 13,000 to 15,000 people crossing into the United States just last week, is that working?" Hawley asked. 

"We have a plan. We are executing on our plan," Mayorkas responded. "We continue to do the work that we are required to do to secure our border." 

Mayorkas is back on Capitol Hill Wednesday for testimony with the House Homeland Security Committee.

Meanwhile, Border Czar Kamala Harris is busy advocating for a witch hunt against Border Patrol agents working to protect the country. 

Recommended
The Great Democratic Panic
Byron York
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Psaki Distracts From Biden's Failed Border Polices By Smearing Border Patrol Agents...Again
Katie Pavlich
Tom Cotton: The World 'Laughs' At Biden After Weak UN Address
Reagan McCarthy
What Australian Officials Announced that Prompted the Rebellion Currently Taking Place in Melbourne
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Bill into Law Restricting Abortion-Inducing Drugs
Madeline Leesman

Oh, So That's Why the Liberal Mob Turned on a CNN Reporter
Matt Vespa
John Kerry Is Failing As Climate Czar. This Is Why.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular