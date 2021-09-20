Psaki Cornered on Unvaccinated Illegals and Gives a Dishonest Explanation

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

During the daily press briefing at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was cornered on why travelers from Europe must be fully vaccinated before entering the United States while hundreds-of-thousands of illegal immigrants pouring across the southern border don't have the same requirement. 

In her answer, Psaki tried to explain how the two situations are different and dishonestly said unvaccinated illegal immigrants are being deported. She also laughably stated that individuals illegally crossing the border do not have intention of staying for a "lengthy period of time."

"They are not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time," Psaki said. "We are expelling individuals based on Title 42."

But that isn't true. The administration allows countless numbers of illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. Currently they are being released with a court date, which is ignored the majority of the time. 

During a visit to Del Rio Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also made this false claim. 

