Psaki Cornered on Unvaccinated Illegals and Gives a Dishonest Explanation

During the daily press briefing at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was cornered on why travelers from Europe must be fully vaccinated before entering the United States while hundreds-of-thousands of illegal immigrants pouring across the southern border don't have the same requirement.

In her answer, Psaki tried to explain how the two situations are different and dishonestly said unvaccinated illegal immigrants are being deported. She also laughably stated that individuals illegally crossing the border do not have intention of staying for a "lengthy period of time."

"They are not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time," Psaki said. "We are expelling individuals based on Title 42."

DOOCY: "Is somebody asking the foreign nationals who are walking into Del Rio, Texas and setting up camps on this side of the border for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test?"@PressSec says "It's not the same thing" as people who fly into the country. pic.twitter.com/caHjaMgocy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 20, 2021

But that isn't true. The administration allows countless numbers of illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. Currently they are being released with a court date, which is ignored the majority of the time.

#BREAKING A law enforcement source tells me 8,000 people part of family units will be processed by @CBP then will continue the journey into the US— many go to live w/family.



They will be given a notice to appear before a judge within 12-36 months — at their final destination. pic.twitter.com/lpbUyZKfs4 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 20, 2021

During a visit to Del Rio Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also made this false claim.