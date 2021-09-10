Afghanistan

The Pentagon Claimed We Droned ISIS-K. That's Not What Happened.

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 7:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Two weeks ago, Pentagon officials claimed the United States droned members of ISIS-K who were planning an attack on U.S. troops in Afghanistan. They've refused to name who they killed, but reassured America "secondary explosions" from the vehicle struck by a U.S. missile proved it was going to be used in an attack. 

It turns out, that wasn't true. The Pentagon didn't hit a member of ISIS-K. Instead, a man who worked for a U.S. aid organization and his family were killed. 

