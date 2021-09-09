Psaki: Federal Employees Who Refuse Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Fired

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed President Joe Biden will announce mandatory Wuhan coronavirus vaccines for all federal employees and contractors. Those who do not comply will be fired.

"The expectation is that if you want to work for the federal government or be a contractor, it is expected you are vaccinated," Psaki said.

The federal government's largest labor union, the American Federation of Government Employees, has pushed back on the move and stated the issue of mandatory vaccination must be negotiated.

“We expect that the particulars of any changes to working conditions, including those related to COVID-19 vaccines and associated protocols, be properly negotiated with our bargaining units prior to implementation," AFGE released in a July statement. "Based on today’s announcement, it is our understanding that under President Biden’s proposal the vast majority of federal employees would not have to be vaccinated as a condition of employment, but that those who choose not to receive the vaccine may face certain restrictions."

“While we await specific proposals and anticipate the negotiation process, we encourage all of our members who are able to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated and help our nation put an end to this deadly pandemic," the statement continues.

Further, President Joe Biden said in December 2020 he would not mandate the vaccine.

Joe Biden is announcing new vaccine mandates today.



In December, Biden said he “wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.” pic.twitter.com/a0Qm38FYGg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2021

In a speech Thursday afternoon, Biden will announce new vaccine requirements.