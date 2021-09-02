Democrats Are Blocking Efforts to Get Answers on Afghanistan

Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill want to know why President Joe Biden lied to the American people in early July when he said it was "unlikely" the Taliban would take over Afghanistan. They also want to know why Biden asked former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to lie on his behalf and falsely state the Taliban was being held off while the Afghan army was getting slaughtered.

In order to get answers for the American people, Republicans introduced an amendment to put the intelligence community Inspector General to work.

?? Did President Biden hide any intel from Congress or the American people?



Ranking Member @RepJamesComer offered an amendment today which would direct the intel community IG to develop a report to provide insight into the Biden Administration's decisions in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6c82VVihgF — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) September 2, 2021

Right on cue House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are blocking accountability and efforts to find out what exactly led up to the disastrous U.S. departure from the country.

Democrats are blocking all @GOPoversight attempts to investigate the incompetence of the Biden Admin in #Afghanistan.



They just blocked an amendment by @RepJamesComer requiring the IG to report on whether the Admin ignored intel on the Taliban and on suicide bombings.



Unreal! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Biden is also moving on and will spend the weekend in Delaware as hundreds of Americans remain stranded behind enemy lines. The U.S. no longer has a diplomatic or military presence in the country.