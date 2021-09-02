Democrats Are Blocking Efforts to Get Answers on Afghanistan

Source: (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill want to know why President Joe Biden lied to the American people in early July when he said it was "unlikely" the Taliban would take over Afghanistan. They also want to know why Biden asked former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to lie on his behalf and falsely state the Taliban was being held off while the Afghan army was getting slaughtered. 

In order to get answers for the American people, Republicans introduced an amendment to put the intelligence community Inspector General to work. 

Right on cue House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are blocking accountability and efforts to find out what exactly led up to the disastrous U.S. departure from the country. 

Meanwhile, Biden is also moving on and will spend the weekend in Delaware as hundreds of Americans remain stranded behind enemy lines. The U.S. no longer has a diplomatic or military presence in the country. 

