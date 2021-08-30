Afghanistan

President Trump Has Some Ideas About What to Do With Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 2:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Has Some Ideas About What to Do With Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan

Source: (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Former President Donald Trump is blasting President Joe Biden for handing over $85 billion worth of U.S. military equipment to the Taliban and failing to destroy it before withdrawing U.S. troops from the country on August 31. 

"Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost," Trump released in a statement Monday afternoon. "If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal Military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!"

The numbers on U.S. military equipment left behind are staggering. The Pentagon and White House are dodging questions about the situation and its consequences. 

The Taliban is patrolling the streets of Kabul and executing Afghan soldiers in outward provinces with U.S. equipment. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bill Maher Torches Woke Left on America-Bashing: ‘Have You People Lost Your F**king Minds'
Matt Vespa
Biden Met with the Pregnant Widow of a Marine Killed In Kabul. It Did Not Go Well.
Julio Rosas
Elder Makes Recall Prediction
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
North Korea Restarts Nuclear Reactor Seeking to Capitalize on Biden Administration in Disarray
Spencer Brown
Americans Are Still Stranded in Afghanistan as the Clock Ticks Down For U.S. Exit
Katie Pavlich
The U.S. Drone Strike in Kabul Took Out More Than ISIS-K
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular