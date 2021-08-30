Americans Are Still Stranded in Afghanistan as the Clock Ticks Down for U.S. Exit

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

With less than 36 hours before the United States military officially and fully exits Afghanistan, hundreds of Americans citizens are still stranded in the country and unable to make it to the airport. 

Lawmakers with constituents still inside the country have been sounding the alarm. 

As Spencer reported earlier, the Pentagon continues its refusal to reveal exactly how many Americans are still in the country. 

"I can't tell you what the breakdown is," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday morning. "I can't give you the breakdown right now, I honestly can't."

The U.SW. military won't be used to get Americans out once the August 31 deadline passes. 

Most Popular