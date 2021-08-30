Americans Are Still Stranded in Afghanistan as the Clock Ticks Down for U.S. Exit

With less than 36 hours before the United States military officially and fully exits Afghanistan, hundreds of Americans citizens are still stranded in the country and unable to make it to the airport.

3:29 pm ET tomorrow (11:59 pm local in Kabul) is deadline for all U.S. troops and diplomats to be out of Afghanistan: U.S. defense officials



It will mark the first time in nearly 20 years that no U.S. troops will be on the ground in Afghanistan. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 30, 2021

Lawmakers with constituents still inside the country have been sounding the alarm.

America, you need to know this: Biden is not letting US citizens through the airport gates. It has been impossible to get anyone through for the last 24 hours.



This administration has been lying about their intent to save Americans. Unforgivable. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 29, 2021

I’m here at the Capitol because there’s a crisis going on. WHERE is Nancy Pelosi? Americans are still TRAPPED in Afghanistan, including #TX13 constituents. The State Department isn’t helping them get out and the Taliban has threatened them. SERIOUS work needs to get done! Now! pic.twitter.com/fSWTMtiijL — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) August 30, 2021

As Spencer reported earlier, the Pentagon continues its refusal to reveal exactly how many Americans are still in the country.

"I can't tell you what the breakdown is," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday morning. "I can't give you the breakdown right now, I honestly can't."

The U.SW. military won't be used to get Americans out once the August 31 deadline passes.