Americans Stranded in Afghanistan Plea for Help as Biden Prepares to Abandon Them

President Joe Biden reiterated during remarks at the White House Wednesday the United States will leave Afghanistan on August 31. Despite thousands of Americans being trapped behind enemy lines, the deadline has not been extended. The Pentagon confirmed Thursday morning that once the exit date passes, the U.S. will have no control over the airport in Kabul.

@CKubeNBC has the Pentagon admit that the U.S. will have to rely on the Taliban to ensure there's security at the Kabul airport so the last U.S. troops and flights can leave safely.



Kirby says we'll have to get their help since they're "the titular heads of government"

But as President Biden plans to leave the country in just a few days, Americans are still stranded.

At least 24 students from the Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon and 16 parents are stranded in Afghanistan after taking a summer trip abroad. They are among thousands of individuals waiting to leave the country amid political unrest caused by the U.S. military pullout after 20 years of occupation. Cajon Valley Supt. David Miyashiro told school district board members via text message Tuesday that he and other Cajon Valley staff met virtually with U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Bonsall) and his staff about the situation. Miyashiro said that the families are on special visas for U.S. military service and that the Department of Defense considers them allies.

"We are stranded at home. We can't get to the airport. When we try to get to the airport we either get beaten up or we are afraid for our lives." -American citizen and government worker in Afghanistan.



Hopefully, she doesn't get scolded by @PressSec.

BREAKING: @TerminalCWO has collected proof of 16 American citizens who are trying to evacuate Afghanistan but cannot



The White House lied

Earlier this week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scolded Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy for asking legitimate questions on the topic. She also admitted Americans could be left behind.

Peter Doocy challenges @PressSec's claim yesterday that it's "irresponsible" to claim that Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.



Psaki pleads with the press to provide contact information of stranded Americans that the Biden Administration doesn't have.