Afghanistan

Americans Stranded in Afghanistan Plea for Help as Biden Prepares to Abandon Them

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Americans Stranded in Afghanistan Plea for Help as Biden Prepares to Abandon Them

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden reiterated during remarks at the White House Wednesday the United States will leave Afghanistan on August 31. Despite thousands of Americans being trapped behind enemy lines, the deadline has not been extended. The Pentagon confirmed Thursday morning that once the exit date passes, the U.S. will have no control over the airport in Kabul. 

But as President Biden plans to leave the country in just a few days, Americans are still stranded. 

At least 24 students from the Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon and 16 parents are stranded in Afghanistan after taking a summer trip abroad.

They are among thousands of individuals waiting to leave the country amid political unrest caused by the U.S. military pullout after 20 years of occupation. 

Cajon Valley Supt. David Miyashiro told school district board members via text message Tuesday that he and other Cajon Valley staff met virtually with U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Bonsall) and his staff about the situation.

Miyashiro said that the families are on special visas for U.S. military service and that the Department of Defense considers them allies.

Earlier this week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scolded Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy for asking legitimate questions on the topic. She also admitted Americans could be left behind. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'The Definition of Gaslighting': Politico's Brutal Piece on Biden's Fiasco in Afghanistan
Matt Vespa

Reps. Meijer and Moulton's Secret Trip to Kabul Did Not Go Over Well, Especially With the Pentagon
Spencer Brown

Australian Manhunt Underway for 'Public Health Enemy No. 1' Who Refused to Quarantine
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Pelosi: 'I Trust' Biden's Judgement on Failed Afghanistan Withdrawal
Reagan McCarthy

The Calls for Biden's Impeachment Over Afghanistan Have Begun
Reagan McCarthy

CNN Guest: Biden 'Should Be Congratulated' for Doing 'Extremely Good Job' on Afghanistan
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular