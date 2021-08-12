Afghanistan

With Americans Under Threat in Afghanistan, Biden Bails For Delaware

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 4:45 PM
With Americans Under Threat in Afghanistan, Biden Bails For Delaware

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Over the past 24-hours, the Taliban has taken over a number of major cities in Afghanistan. In addition, the terrorist group has seized U.S. military equipment and the Afghanistan military is in retreat. Those with sources on the ground say the terrorist group could take the capital city of Kabul by September 11, if not before, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States. U.S. officials are reportedly begging Taliban leaders to spare the U.S. Embassy when they invade Kabul.

On Thursday morning, the State Department urged all remaining Americans in Afghanistan to depart immediately. By the afternoon, the Pentagon announced 3000 U.S. troops were being deployed to Karzai International Airport and U.S. Marines are preparing for emergency evacuations. 

President Joe Biden, who announced a full withdrawal from the country in April, didn’t acknowledge the situation during remarks at the White House Thursday afternoon before departing for a vacation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. 

President Biden was also in Wilmington last weekend. When he returned to the White House on Monday, he called a lid at 11:27 am. 

Just last month Biden said, “There's going to be no circumstance where you're going to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan." He also said it was "highly unlikely" the Taliban would take over the country. 

