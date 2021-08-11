Education and Schools

School Board Locks Parents Out of Meeting...in a Violent Thunderstorm

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 9:00 AM
Parents in Loudoun County, Virginia were forced to stand outside in a violent thunderstorm Tuesday night after school board members invoked absurd "security" and Wuhan coronavirus "safety" measures at a public meeting.

According to parents who attended, where debate about new transgender pronoun policy and rules was scheduled to take place, school board members only allowed one speaker in the room at a time. Parents were also required to go through security. 

During the meeting a Loudoun County school teacher resigned, citing a conflict between the planned transgender policy and her faith.

For months Loudoun County parents have showed up to school board meetings in opposition of leftist indoctrination of children, including through Critical Race Theory. The response from the board Tuesday night was to shut parents out. 

