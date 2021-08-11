School Board Locks Parents Out of Meeting...in a Violent Thunderstorm

Parents in Loudoun County, Virginia were forced to stand outside in a violent thunderstorm Tuesday night after school board members invoked absurd "security" and Wuhan coronavirus "safety" measures at a public meeting.

Parents waiting outside to speak at #loudouncounty school board meeting.



Schools board won't let them in when it pours and the building is down to 10 people inside waiting.



Stay classy. pic.twitter.com/t62EJ1sH2b — Ian Prior (@iandprior) August 10, 2021

Hard to hear with a complete downpour, lighting and being packed under the awning. The Loudoun County powers that be still won’t let more then 10 people in at a time. I am pretty sure there is more security then people inside #figureitout @LCPSOfficial pic.twitter.com/PPk9Jzt0bQ — Brandon Michon (@BrandonMichon) August 10, 2021

According to parents who attended, where debate about new transgender pronoun policy and rules was scheduled to take place, school board members only allowed one speaker in the room at a time. Parents were also required to go through security.

So you now have to go through a TSA screening to speak at the @LCPSOfficial school board meeting. Remind you they are only letting 10 people in the building at a time and one speaker in the board room. pic.twitter.com/zyt9n8BQ6r — Brandon Michon (@BrandonMichon) August 10, 2021

During the meeting a Loudoun County school teacher resigned, citing a conflict between the planned transgender policy and her faith.

A woman who says she's a Loudoun County teacher just broke into tears addressing the school board saying she would not honor the transgender pronoun policy because of her faith and she told the board she was quitting her job, right there on the spot. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/GTPa2C0Twz — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) August 11, 2021

For months Loudoun County parents have showed up to school board meetings in opposition of leftist indoctrination of children, including through Critical Race Theory. The response from the board Tuesday night was to shut parents out.