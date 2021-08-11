Freedom

Dr. Fauci Has Thoughts About 'Individual Freedom' and Vaccine Mandates

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Dr. Fauci Has Thoughts About 'Individual Freedom' and Vaccine Mandates

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Throughout the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci has advocated for limits on Americans' freedom and their ability to make a living. He hasn't had to sacrifice anything. In fact, he's the highest paid bureaucrat in the federal government at $417,608 per year and thanks to the pandemic, has graced a number of magazine covers over the past 12-months. He also went to a baseball game last July, when open air stadiums were shut off to workers and fans. 

Now, as states and schools work to get back to normal, Fauci is advocating the freedoms of individuals should be pushed aside once more for vaccine mandates. 

"I'm sorry, I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something, but I think that we're in such a serious situation now, that under certain circumstances, [vaccine] mandates should be done," Fauci said during an interview with MSNBC.

Fauci's remarks come a week after New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced mandatory vaccinations for anyone who wants to work or patronize restaurants, gyms, arenas and more. His mandate locks out much of the working class and targets minorities, who have lower vaccination rates. 

The Wuhan coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the FDA for emergency use only. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did Joe Biden Really Just Say That About Andrew Cuomo?
Matt Vespa

Researchers Make Surprising Finding About Education Level of the Most Vax Hesitant
Leah Barkoukis

Texas's Quorum-busting Democrats Won't Be Happy With State Supreme Court's Ruling
Leah Barkoukis
School Board Locks Parents Out of Meeting...in a Violent Thunderstorm
Katie Pavlich
Chris Cuomo Told His Brother He Couldn't Survive Sex Scandal, Urged Him to Resign
Landon Mion
YouTube Has Suspended Rand Paul
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular