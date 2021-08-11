Dr. Fauci Has Thoughts About 'Individual Freedom' and Vaccine Mandates

Throughout the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci has advocated for limits on Americans' freedom and their ability to make a living. He hasn't had to sacrifice anything. In fact, he's the highest paid bureaucrat in the federal government at $417,608 per year and thanks to the pandemic, has graced a number of magazine covers over the past 12-months. He also went to a baseball game last July, when open air stadiums were shut off to workers and fans.

Now, as states and schools work to get back to normal, Fauci is advocating the freedoms of individuals should be pushed aside once more for vaccine mandates.

"I'm sorry, I know people must like to have their individual freedom and not be told to do something, but I think that we're in such a serious situation now, that under certain circumstances, [vaccine] mandates should be done," Fauci said during an interview with MSNBC.

NEW - Dr. Fauci: "I'm sorry I know people must like to have their individual freedom… but I think that we're in such a serious situation now, that under certain circumstances, mandates should be done."pic.twitter.com/gSvfFDYIOr — Disclose.tv ?? (@disclosetv) August 10, 2021

Fauci's remarks come a week after New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced mandatory vaccinations for anyone who wants to work or patronize restaurants, gyms, arenas and more. His mandate locks out much of the working class and targets minorities, who have lower vaccination rates.

Mayor de Blasio is announcing that 69% of Blacks, 58% of Latinos, and the majority of Bronx residents are ineligible to eat in a restaurant or go to a gym. https://t.co/oyw8kgRDKS — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 3, 2021

The Wuhan coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the FDA for emergency use only.