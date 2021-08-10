Andrew Cuomo

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 2:30 PM
FLASHBACK: Biden Called Cuomo 'The Gold Standard'

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It's official. New York's Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo submitted his resignation Tuesday afternoon and will leave office in 14-days. Cuomo's resignation comes after state Attorney General Letitia James released a scathing and lengthy report detailing sexual misconduct allegations from 11 women.

"Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it's an important step toward justice," James released in a statement. "I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her."

But just last year President Joe Biden, whose Department of Justice dropped a civil rights investigation into his nursing home scandal in July, praised Cuomo as the "gold standard" in leadership.

Biden also thanked Cuomo during the DNC Convention for his "leadership." 

Before his resignation, Cuomo was the of the Democrat Governors Association and led weekly Wuhan coronavirus calls with the White House and governors across the country.

