Biden Picked a Fight and DeSantis Just Delivered a Knock Out

The White House has been attacking Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for weeks and has become increasingly aggressive over the past few days.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki has regularly gone after DeSantis from the briefing room, and during an event outside of the White House Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden took a swipe by pretending not to know who DeSantis was.

Here is the president responding to my question about ?@GovRonDeSantis? using Biden's words against him to say DeSantis is "getting in the way" over COVID rules. President Biden: "Governor who?" Watch. pic.twitter.com/mmjznTsLcf — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 5, 2021

When asked to respond to the attacks during an event on Friday, DeSantis said he doesn't blame Biden for not remembering him. He then listed all of the issues Biden is failing to properly address.

"I guess I'm not surprised that Biden doesn't remember me. I guess the question is, what else has he forgotten? Biden's forgotten about the crisis as our southern border, I can tell you that. Biden has forgotten about the inflation that is biting the budgets of families all throughout our country. Biden has forgotten about the demonstrators who are fighting for freedom down in Cuba. Biden's even forgotten about the Constitution itself, as you saw with what he did with this moratorium," DeSantis said. "And I can just tell you, I'm the governor who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kids' education. I'm the governor who protects the jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government lock us down. I'm the governor who answers to the people of Florida, not the bureaucrats in Washington."

