Impeachable: Biden Admits He's Buying Time With Latest Attack on Private Property Rights

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden again admitted his recent directive for the Centers for Disease Control to issue a 60-day eviction moratorium extension -- an ongoing attack on private property owners -- is likely unconstitutional. Regardless of its illegality, he's doing it anyway.

Joe Biden himself admits that the eviction moratorium could be unconstitutional, but that it’s just a strategy to buy more time. pic.twitter.com/sWeNoSFoUl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2021

Why is the eviction moratorium constitutional, I asked the president. Biden told me "I can't guarantee you the court won’t rule that we don't have that authority but at least we'll have the ability to, if we have to appeal, to keep this going for a month-at least. I hope longer." pic.twitter.com/sBTOLmbPDV — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 5, 2021

The Supreme Court ruled in June that the CDC's eviction moratorium was unconstitutional and needed to end. After a stunt from Democrat Congressman Cori Bush on the front steps of the U.S. Capitol this week, Biden pushed it through anyway. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the move after failing to handle the issue for months.

Thank you to everyone who kept a spotlight on this—particularly @CoriBush who understands what it’s like to lose your home and turned passion into action.pic.twitter.com/tGDQkJVhPA — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 3, 2021

Thank you @SenSchumer for showing up to express support for our movement.



We need all hands on deck for a federal eviction moratorium now. pic.twitter.com/iM9Y67cbVV — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 2, 2021

During an interview with Fox News Wednesday evening, constitutional scholar Mark Levin called for Biden's impeachment.



