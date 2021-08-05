Constitution

Impeachable: Biden Admits He's Buying Time With Latest Attack on Private Property Rights

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 05, 2021 6:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden again admitted his recent directive for the Centers for Disease Control to issue a 60-day eviction moratorium extension -- an ongoing attack on private property owners -- is likely unconstitutional. Regardless of its illegality, he's doing it anyway.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that the CDC's eviction moratorium was unconstitutional and needed to end. After a stunt from Democrat Congressman Cori Bush on the front steps of the U.S. Capitol this week, Biden pushed it through anyway. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the move after failing to handle the issue for months. 

During an interview with Fox News Wednesday evening, constitutional scholar Mark Levin called for Biden's impeachment. 


