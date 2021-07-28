ICYMI: Trump Blasts New CDC Guidelines 'We're Not Going Back!'

After the CDC issued new guidelines on masking Tuesday afternoon, reversing guidelines from May when officials said vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear them indoors, President Trump blasted the move. The CDC is also recommending all school children under the age of 12 wear masks.

"We won’t go back. We won’t mask our children. Joe Biden and his Administration learned nothing from the last year. Brave Americans learned how to safely and responsibly live and fight back. Don’t surrender to COVID. Don’t go back! Why do Democrats distrust the science? Don’t let this happen to our children or our Country," Trump released in a statement.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also punching back against the guidelines and hosted a roundtable on combatting the disease earlier in the week. Early on, DeSantis worked to protect the state's elderly and most vulnerable.

"It isn't based in science. There is no indication that areas with mask mandates have performed any better than areas without mask mandates. In fact, this policy could actually backfire," DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw told Fox News. "Mandating masks for vaccinated people erodes public trust and confidence in the effectiveness of the vaccines. To me it appears that the government wants to be perceived as 'doing something' during a seasonal infection surge, even if their policy does not necessarily make people safer."