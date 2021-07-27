'Sick Zealots': CDC Ripped for Reversal on Masks

The Centers for Disease Control is expected to reverse guidance given in May by recommending certain vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors. White House reporters are being given initial details, which include masking kids inside the home.
A WH source confirms:— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 27, 2021
CDC is expected to recommend today that ppl vaccinated for COVID *resume wearing masks* indoors under certain circumstances. Those circumstances include: If living with/in close contact w/ immunocompromised ppl or unvaccinated ppl such as kids under 12.
The move is getting blasted and parents are furious.
I got the vaccine. My wife got the vaccine. My parents got the vaccine. My small kids are small kids. None of us are masking in our own f***ing home and the CDC, with its ever-changing pseudo-scientific nonsense, can shove it.— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 27, 2021
young women who want to start a family, are anxious about vaccines' impact on fertility - and have gotten ZERO science-based reassurance from CDC or any public health authority...— steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) July 27, 2021
are now compared to DRUNK DRIVERS by California Gov Gavin Newsom
what sick, cruel zealots they are
So… how is the CDC "trial ballooning" this new mask guidance via *press leak* helpful?— Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) July 27, 2021
So far we have THREE different versions of what they might do. Or might not. Or something.
Complete clown show.
The kind of clarity we’ve come to expect from the CDC. https://t.co/7I7GXZcDLT— Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 27, 2021
Kids don’t need masks and they never did.— Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 27, 2021
we've had enough of the pseudo-scientific bullshit— steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) July 27, 2021
there's no evidence that non-N95 masks have any serious impact on the virus' spread. ESPECIALLY the Delta variant
if the CDC or anyone else tries to re-impose cloth mask mandates, we must fight back. science is on our side