White House

The White House Just Made an Odd Decision About Travel Restrictions to the U.S.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
The White House Just Made an Odd Decision About Travel Restrictions to the U.S.

Source: (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday the Biden Administration is extending travel restrictions at official ports of entry into the United States.

Meanwhile, apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the border have hit new records. In Texas, 20,000 illegal immigrants were taken into custody last week alone. Cases of Wuhan coronavirus have spiked by 900 percent as the Biden administration continues to put foreign nationals on buses and planes to cities across the country. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Oh, So This Is The Key Detail Missing in the NYT's Newest Piece on Brett Kavanaugh
Matt Vespa
Pelosi's Latest Claims About the January 6 Commission are Absolutely Shameless
Katie Pavlich
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Where Is The Science?
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

Australia's Political Madness Over COVID Could Infect the US...One Could Argue Its Already Has
Matt Vespa
U.S. Announces COVID Travel Restrictions to Stay, Even as Illegal Immigrants Stream Across Southern Border
Spencer Brown
Carl Bernstein Comes Up with Another Unhinged Accusation About Trump
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular