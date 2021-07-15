Tucker Carlson: It Looks Like There Was Criminal Voter Fraud in Georgia

Fox News host and journalist Tucker Carlson is alleging criminal voter fraud was carried out in Fulton County, Georgia during the 2020 presidential election and backed up the claims during his show Wednesday night.

"It now appears there actually was meaningful voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia last November. That is not a conspiracy theory, it's true. From the beginning this show has tried to be fact based when we talk about the 2020 election results. Here's what we know tonight, factually. At least 36 batches of mail-in ballots from the November election were double counted in Fulton County. That's a total of more than 4000 votes. Those numbers come from a group called VoterGA, which along with Bob Cheeley sued to get them. The final tally from the double counts we know about amounts to more than 3300 votes for Joe Biden and 865 votes for Donald Trump," Carlson said. "Now before you dismiss Bob Cheeley and VoterGA as dishonest partisan actors, keep in mind that the strongly left-of-center Atlanta Journal Constitution appears to agree with this, at least an outline. The newspaper reviewed the available digital ballot images independently and concluded hundreds of ballots were improperly duplicated."

"We're not talking about a couple of ballots here. We're talking about a lot of ballots. At least hundreds of ballots involved. Enough potentially to affect the outcome of the election," he continued, showing video evidence and a presentation by an election expert. "Surveillance footage obtained by VoterGA appears to show large numbers of ballots being scanned multiple times...the question is how many times were those ballots counted? Was each vote counted more than once? Fulton County won't answer that question."

