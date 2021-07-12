UPDATE: White House Responds; There's a Familiar Symbol Cuban Freedom Fighters are Using For Their Cause

UPDATE: The White House was asked about Cubans flying the American flag while Americans at home call it "alienating" or offensive. Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a disappointing answer.

WATCH: @DailyCaller's @ShelbyTalcott asks a stammering Jen Psaki about the fact that the far-left New York Times recently described the American flag as "alienating to some" but we've been seeing Cuba protesters waving the stars and stripes as a symbol of freedom #CubaLibre pic.twitter.com/4kAkHvws81 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 12, 2021

***Orginal post***

Thousands of freedom seeking Cubans are taking to the streets in their infamous communist country. Chanting "we are not afraid" and "libertad," civilians are protesting the Castro style regime after decades of oppression and misery.

Accompanying them in their brave quest for liberation is the American flag.

This is deeply moving.



Watch as Cubans wave the American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictatorship on the streets of Havana.



Never forget what America represents to millions across the world. #SOSCuba???? #PatriaYVida

pic.twitter.com/rbEZmL7YgB — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 11, 2021

The United States is a beacon of light, a beacon of freedom and a beacon of hope for millions around the world.



???? ???? #sosCuba https://t.co/eM1TLFeYRg — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 12, 2021

Protesters in America: Burn the US Flag, a symbol of freedom, liberty, & justice—ideals that EVERY American possesses but so often ignore.



Vs.



Protestors in Cuba: Fly the American Flag & are willing to die for the freedom, liberty, & justice that’s synonymous with the USA.



???? https://t.co/LfGGw355yT pic.twitter.com/f5XuBRBiPp — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 12, 2021

During anti-communist protests in Hong Kong last year, before Beijing implemented a new crack down on the previously autonomous region, the American flag was also used as a symbol for freedom. It's been seen in Venezuela and Iran in protests against tyrannical and oppressive regimes.

When oppressed people around the world express their desire for a better life, note the symbol they pick. pic.twitter.com/GBnuVtWwXN — Len Khodorkovsky (@MessageFromLen) July 12, 2021