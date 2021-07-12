Cuba

UPDATE: White House Responds; There's a Familiar Symbol Cuban Freedom Fighters are Using For Their Cause

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
UPDATE: White House Responds; There's a Familiar Symbol Cuban Freedom Fighters are Using For Their Cause

Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

UPDATE: The White House was asked about Cubans flying the American flag while Americans at home call it "alienating" or offensive. Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a disappointing answer. 

***Orginal post***

Thousands of freedom seeking Cubans are taking to the streets in their infamous communist country. Chanting "we are not afraid" and "libertad," civilians are protesting the Castro style regime after decades of oppression and misery. 

Accompanying them in their brave quest for liberation is the American flag. 

During anti-communist protests in Hong Kong last year, before Beijing implemented a new crack down on the previously autonomous region, the American flag was also used as a symbol for freedom.  It's been seen in Venezuela and Iran in protests against tyrannical and oppressive regimes.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Texas Dems to Flee State to Stop GOP Election Reforms
Reagan McCarthy
ICYMI: Here's a Roundup of GOP Members of Congress Backing the Freedom Fighters in Cuba
Madeline Leesman

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The FBI Is Not On the American Peoples' Side
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Liberal Writer to Progressives: 'What Happened to You?'
Guy Benson

The 'Race Against the Clock' to Locate a Key Item That Cannot Fall into the Hands of Radical Islamic Terrorists
Matt Vespa
'Don't Be AWOL': A Day Late, Biden Makes a Statement on Cuba
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular