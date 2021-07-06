China

Biden's Latest Vaccination Plan is Raising Eyebrows

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 06, 2021 4:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's Latest Vaccination Plan is Raising Eyebrows

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Earlier this year President Joe Biden announced an administration wide goal of getting 70 percent of Americans vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus by July 4, 2021. They missed it by eight million people

After falling short, the administration is trying to come up with new ways to get Americans vaccinated. During the daily White House briefing Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed government officials plan to engage in vaccine outreach by going "door-to-door."

"Targeted community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need about how safe and effective the vaccine is," Psaki said. 

During official remarks at the White House shortly after the briefing, Biden said the same.

"Now we need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood and often times, door to doors. Literally, knocking on doors," Biden said. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here’s the Worst of the Worst Regarding Liberals Bashing America on Independence Day
Matt Vespa
Anti-CRT Advocate Chris Rufo: 'They are Teaching Children Whiteness is The Devil'
Zach Bauder
California's Latest Gender Identity Law is Producing Predictable Consequences
Katie Pavlich

Mayor Explains How the Immigration Crisis Is Affecting His Border Town
VIP
Julio Rosas

Here's the Good News Regarding Taxes and Firearms That Came Out of West Virginia

Matt Vespa
'Infrastructure in Name Only': Conservative Groups Slam Bipartisan Deal
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular