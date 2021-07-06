Biden's Latest Vaccination Plan is Raising Eyebrows

Earlier this year President Joe Biden announced an administration wide goal of getting 70 percent of Americans vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus by July 4, 2021. They missed it by eight million people.

Our goal by July 4th is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot — and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated. It’s another huge goal, and a serious step toward a return to normal.



Get vaccinated, keep following CDC guidance. We can do this. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2021

After falling short, the administration is trying to come up with new ways to get Americans vaccinated. During the daily White House briefing Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed government officials plan to engage in vaccine outreach by going "door-to-door."

"Targeted community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need about how safe and effective the vaccine is," Psaki said.

Jen Psaki: We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S70VjPojfj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

During official remarks at the White House shortly after the briefing, Biden said the same.

"Now we need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood and often times, door to doors. Literally, knocking on doors," Biden said.