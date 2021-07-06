California's Latest Gender Identity Law is Producing Predictable Consequences

A California state law passed last year and implemented on January 1, 2021 allows men to be housed at prisons with women. All they have to do is identify as a woman and they're in. No questions or judgement allowed.

Sane people knew the law would have negative effects on women in California's prisons by putting them at risk for assault and abuse. Now, six months into the practice the results have been horrific. Worse, they were completely predictable. From Yahoo News:

A California law allowing transgender inmates to pick the prison gender of their choice has come under fire from a women’s rights group citing abuse of females by men. In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Women’s Liberation Front accused the state of violating the constitutional rights of incarcerated women by allowing men into their living quarters to “prey on women.” Since the law took effect on Jan. 1, WLF has received numerous complaints of assaulted, abused, and traumatized women at the hands of male inmates transferred into their prisons, WoLF Legal Director Lauren Adams said. “We are working with a woman who was punched in the face so hard by a new transfer that she couldn’t chew for three days. He was taken away and released back in a different yard with no restrictions,” Adams said. “He was her cellmate. She had to sleep with him.” Other women have been sexually abused in the past and must now contend with nude men sharing communal showers, Adams said. “One woman went in there with two naked men showering who still had penises,” Adams added. “It was incredibly traumatic and scary, to know for, [possibly], the rest of their lives they are going to be subjected to this.”

But prisons aren't the only places women are being forced to allow men into their personal and intimate spaces. Shelters for battered women are also under attack and transgender activists continue to demand men be allowed to sleep in the same quarters as abused women. Democrats in Washington D.C. want to cement these policies on a federal level through the Equality Act.

"If passed, the 'Equality Act' would violate women’s and girls’ privacy, safety, and dignity by opening sex-specific facilities to members of the opposite sex. Unfortunately, with the passage of similar legislation at local and state levels, we’ve already seen the effects of such a policy across the nation," Alliance Defending Freedom argues. "Take, for example, the Downtown Hope Center. Their women’s homeless shelter provides a safe place for women who’ve survived sex trafficking, rape, and domestic violence. But the city of Anchorage attempted to use a city law similar to the 'Equality Act' to force the Downtown Hope Center to allow men who identify as female to sleep just three feet away from the women it serves."