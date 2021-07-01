China

Top Wuhan Lab Scientist Is Connected to the Chinese Military

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 01, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP

A leading scientist at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has confirmed ties to the Chinese military. Dr. Shi Zhengli has repeatedly denied the lab has any connection. 

"In January, a Trump administration fact sheet accused China of 'secret military activity' at a lab in Wuhan. Dr. Shi Zhengli, a leading researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, says it is a civilian institution, but NBC News has found evidence of her connections with military scientists," NBC reports.

The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly denied Wuhan coronavirus came from or was engineered in the lab, but intelligence officials haven't ruled out the disease was designed as bioweapon. Republican Senator Tom Cotton brought up the possibility in February 2020. 

Earlier this week House Republicans held a hearing on the origins of the disease. 

