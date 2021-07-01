Top Wuhan Lab Scientist Is Connected to the Chinese Military

A leading scientist at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has confirmed ties to the Chinese military. Dr. Shi Zhengli has repeatedly denied the lab has any connection.

"In January, a Trump administration fact sheet accused China of 'secret military activity' at a lab in Wuhan. Dr. Shi Zhengli, a leading researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, says it is a civilian institution, but NBC News has found evidence of her connections with military scientists," NBC reports.

The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly denied Wuhan coronavirus came from or was engineered in the lab, but intelligence officials haven't ruled out the disease was designed as bioweapon. Republican Senator Tom Cotton brought up the possibility in February 2020.

Earlier this week House Republicans held a hearing on the origins of the disease.

??JUST NOW??



Ranking Member @RepJamesComer opened today’s @SelectGOP forum entitled “Led By Science: The COVID-19 Origin Story” by emphasizing the need for a full & complete investigation into the virus’ origins in order to prevent another pandemic.



Watch the full statement.?? pic.twitter.com/tfNdfAtBrl — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) June 29, 2021