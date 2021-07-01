Are Teachers Unions Preparing to Keep Schools Closed in the Fall?

As President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci fear monger about the latest Delta variant of Wuhan coronavirus, falsely stating it is "deadlier" than other strains, America's largest teachers union is laying the groundwork to keep schools closed in the fall.

The nation's largest teachers union has a new business item awaiting debate:



"The NEA will call for mandatory safe & effective COVID-19 vaccinations & testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions[...]" — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2021

"The National Education Association will call for mandatory safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions in accordance with existing law, and will widely publicize this position via social media. We will further call for and publicize that safety measures such as social distancing, masking, and proper ventilation be mandatory for all," the NEA states. "This item cannot be accomplished with current staff and resources under the proposed Modified 2021-2022 Strategic Plan and Budget. It would cost an additional $260,000."

In other words, the NEA won't support school reopenings unless their demands are met.

Back in February, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said it is not necessary for teachers and students to be vaccinated before returning to the classroom.

"Schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely," she said.