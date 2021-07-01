Facebook

Facebook's Latest Warning to Users Is Creeping People Out

 Katie Pavlich
Jul 01, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File

As part of their strategy to combat "extremism," Facebook is issuing a new warning to users about "harmful" content an individual may have been exposed to. They're also urging users to turn in others they suspect of being extremists. 

"You may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently. Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment. You can take action now to protect yourself and others. Get support from experts. Spot the signs, understand the dangers of extremism and hear from people who escaped violent groups," one warning states. 

"Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist? We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support," another says. "How you can help: Hear stories and get advice from people who escaped violent extremist groups."

The backlash from conservative users was swift. 

