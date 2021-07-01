Facebook's Latest Warning to Users Is Creeping People Out

As part of their strategy to combat "extremism," Facebook is issuing a new warning to users about "harmful" content an individual may have been exposed to. They're also urging users to turn in others they suspect of being extremists.

"You may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently. Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment. You can take action now to protect yourself and others. Get support from experts. Spot the signs, understand the dangers of extremism and hear from people who escaped violent groups," one warning states.

"Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist? We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support," another says. "How you can help: Hear stories and get advice from people who escaped violent extremist groups."

NEW - Looks like Facebook's AI is now starting to "think" about your exposure to "harmful extremist content" and your "extremist" friends. pic.twitter.com/AVki59XzLL — Disclose.tv ?? (@disclosetv) July 1, 2021

The backlash from conservative users was swift.

Yes…actually I have a real concern that some leftist technocrats are creating an Orwellian environment where people are being arbitrarily silenced or banned for saying something the “thought police” doesn’t like. pic.twitter.com/lPcfx6NbXC — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) July 1, 2021

Hey has anyone had this message pop up

on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He’s very disturbed. pic.twitter.com/LjCMjCvZtS — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2021

This just popped up when I checked my Facebook app.



And you doubt the NSA is illegally spying on ?@TuckerCarlson? and every other conservative? pic.twitter.com/R4XZRwuJx8 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 1, 2021

Yeah, I’m becoming an extremist. An anti-@Facebook extremist. “Confidential help is available?” Who do they think they are?



Either they’re a publisher and a political platform legally liable for every bit of content they host, or they need to STAY OUT OF THE WAY. Zuck’s choice. pic.twitter.com/AImMAcnPAv — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 1, 2021