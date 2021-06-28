Did Fauci Lie About the Origins of Wuhan Coronavirus? He Won't Show Up to Explain Himself

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci was invited to testify Tuesday at a forum examining the origins of Wuhan coronavirus. Fauci, under fire for potentially perjuring himself in previous testimony about the pandemic, has declined an invitation from Republican lawmakers to attend.

“The left-wing media called it a ‘fringe conspiracy theory,’ Big Tech censored it, activists in white lab coats dismissed it and Democrats ignored it, but there is growing evidence Communist China started the pandemic, covered it up, and is responsible for the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide,” Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Ranking Member Steve Scalise and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer released in a statement about the forum. “Despite Speaker Pelosi’s efforts to create diversions and cover this up, the American people deserve the truth and are demanding accountability, and House Republicans will insist on getting these answers."

“The American people deserve to know the truth, even if Washington Democrats refuse to seek it,” they continued.

Recently released emails belonging to Dr. Fauci and obtained through a Freedom of Information Act show he was told in January 2020 the virus looked like it had been "engineered" in a lab.

"On a phylogenetic tree the virus looks totally normal and the close clustering with bats suggest that bats serve as the reservoir. The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered," NIH scientist Kristian Andersen said on January 31, 2020.

Fauci continued to downplay the lab theory during official White House briefings and for more than a year, Facebook censored stories on the topic. He's also denied funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through NIH grants. A number of Senators, including Dr. Rand Paul, are calling on him to resign.

"I would say we would remove [Fauci] from the position of authority," @RandPaul tells Newsmax. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/qTA2r7s6ET — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 24, 2021

While Fauci is refusing to show up, a number of other important witnesses will attend.