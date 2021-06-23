Mazie Hirono Attempted to Debate Ted Cruz on Originalism. It Did Not Go Well.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono attempted to explain originalism to constitutional scholar and Republican Senator Ted Cruz. When she failed to make a coherent argument, Hirono accused Cruz of mansplaining. When asked to explain what Cruz was mansplaining or misconstruing, Hirono was rescued by her Democrat colleagues.

WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz calls out Sen. Maize Hirono after she admits the Democrat opposition to originalism is purely results based.



Hirono cited cases including Roe v. Wade etc. pic.twitter.com/gN96XoBUHk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 23, 2021

The exchange was right on brand for Hirono.

