Mazie Hirono Attempted to Debate Ted Cruz on Originalism. It Did Not Go Well.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

During a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono attempted to explain originalism to constitutional scholar and Republican Senator Ted Cruz. When she failed to make a coherent argument, Hirono accused Cruz of mansplaining. When asked to explain what Cruz was mansplaining or misconstruing, Hirono was rescued by her Democrat colleagues. 

The exchange was right on brand for Hirono.

