Top Doctor Who Tried to Bury the Wuhan Lab Leak Has Been Removed from the UN Investigation

President of EcoHealth Alliance Dr. Peter Daszak, one of the Wuhan Institute of Virology's staunchest defenders, has finally been removed from the United Nations and World Health Organization investigation into the origins of Wuhan coronavirus.

"Recused from Commission work on the origins of the pandemic," Daszak's biography states on the official Lancet COVID-19 Commission website.

Funny how @TheLancet thinks this restores their credibility? The addendum by Peter Daszak is pure deflection, refusing to admit that:



EcoHealth gave 3.4 million in US taxpayer $ to WIV to study bat coronaviruses; Daszak is not qualified to be anywhere near the investigation. https://t.co/XhkfHGndWV — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) June 21, 2021

Daszak's participation in the investigation was a glaring conflict of interest given EcoHealth Alliance received a number of grants from the National Institutes of Health for the Wuhan Institute, which were approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Daszak has been calling the idea that the virus came from the lab a "conspiracy theory" for over a year despite evidence showing the most plausible explanation for the disease, based on scientific evidence and intelligence, is that the virus was created in a lab through Frankenstein gain-of-function experiments.

"Dazsak helped organize a statement signed by 27 leading scientists that appeared in The Lancet — a prestigious British medical journal — in February 2020. The statement condemned what it called 'conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin' and proclaimed 'solidarity with all scientists and health professionals in China,'” the New York Post reports.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party is still refusing to cooperate with investigations into the origins of the pandemic.