Jen Psaki Attempts to Explain Why President Biden Didn't Commemorate D-Day

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 2:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

During the daily briefing at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about why President Joe Biden failed to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day, which took place on Sunday. 

"I can tell you that certainly the, his value for the role the men who served on D-Day and the memory of them, the families who have kept their memories alive over the course of years on this day is something the president has spoke to many times in the past. It's close to his heart and I wouldn't be surprised if there's more we would have to say about it," Psaki said. 

As Leah covered this morning, Biden snubbed D-Day but wasn't absent from social media platforms Sunday.

