Netanyahu Bucks Biden: We'll Stop Iran's Nuclear Program...Alone

Speaking during a swearing in ceremony Tuesday for David Barnea, the new Director of Mossad, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned about the cost of a nuclear Iran and stressed that Israel has an obligation to stop the genocidal regime.

"Our greatest threat is the existential threat posed by Iran's efforts to arm itself w/ nuclear weapons, whether to threaten us directly – w/ atomic weapons – with the destruction of a small state or to threaten us with tens of thousands of missiles or a great many missiles backed by a nuclear umbrella. This is a threat against the continuation of the Zionist enterprise and we must fight this threat relentlessly. All of you do this. We spoke yesterday about the actions that have been taken and these actions must continue," Netanyahu said. I have said these things to my friend of 40 years, Joe Biden, and I told him: 'With or without an agreement, we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent Iran from arming itself with nuclear weapons.'"

"Iran is different from the other countries that have nuclear weapons today. Therefore, containment is not an option. If we need to choose – and I hope it will not happen – between friction with our great friend, the US, and getting rid of an existential threat, getting rid of an existential threat will prevail. This first falls on all of you, on the political leadership of the State of Israel and on you, David. All of you must do everything, everything, to ensure that Iran will never arm itself with nuclear weapons," he continued.

The remarks come as officials from the Biden Administration continue negotiations in Vienna to rejoin the Iranian nuclear agreement (JCPOA) signed by President Barack Obama and exited by President Donald Trump. The JCPOA did not stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, it simply delayed the timeline. It also failed to seriously address the regime's ballistic missile program and didn't curtail Iran's funding and supplying of weapons to a number of terror proxies in the Middle East and beyond.

Meanwhile, traces of uranium have been found at a number of Iranian sites and the regime won't explain why.