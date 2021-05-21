Racism

Tulsi Gabbard Calls on Chicago Mayor to Resign Over 'Anti-White' Racism

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 21, 2021 1:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Tulsi Gabbard Calls on Chicago Mayor to Resign Over 'Anti-White' Racism

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Former presidential candidate and Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is blasting Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and calling on her to resign. 

Gabbard's comments come after Lightfoot revealed earlier this week that she is only choosing "reporters of color" for one-on-one interviews.

"Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year anniversary of her inauguration solely to journalists of color, saying she has been struck by the “overwhelmingly” white press corps in Chicago," USA Today reports. "Lightfoot’s choice was made public late Tuesday when longtime WMAQ-TV political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, who is white, tweeted about it — a post that drew more than 5,000 comments. Some praised the mayor, while others were angry."

With the declaration, Lightfoot managed to enrage pretty much everyone, but doubled down on her decision. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
ICE Official Testifies Biden Policy of Reducing Arrests and Deportations Are Making America Less Safe
Julio Rosas

The Squad Can't Stop Repeating Hamas Propaganda
Guy Benson
Anti-Semitic Palestinian Factions are Openly Attacking Jews in the Streets of America
Katie Pavlich
As House Democrats Lick Their Wounds over 2020, They Found One Area They Might Not Be Able to Fix
Matt Vespa
Cuomo Has Two Words In Response to Critics of Book Deal
Leah Barkoukis
David Hogg: People Like 'Unstable' Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Not Have Access to AR-15s
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Mike Lester
View Cartoon
Most Popular