Tulsi Gabbard Calls on Chicago Mayor to Resign Over 'Anti-White' Racism

Former presidential candidate and Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is blasting Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and calling on her to resign.

Mayor Lightfoot's blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot's resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white. — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) May 21, 2021

Gabbard's comments come after Lightfoot revealed earlier this week that she is only choosing "reporters of color" for one-on-one interviews.

"Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that she will grant one-on-one interviews to mark the two-year anniversary of her inauguration solely to journalists of color, saying she has been struck by the “overwhelmingly” white press corps in Chicago," USA Today reports. "Lightfoot’s choice was made public late Tuesday when longtime WMAQ-TV political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, who is white, tweeted about it — a post that drew more than 5,000 comments. Some praised the mayor, while others were angry."

With the declaration, Lightfoot managed to enrage pretty much everyone, but doubled down on her decision.

"She is a racist!"



Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell ripped Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's "repugnant" new policy of “prioritizing” non-White reporters. pic.twitter.com/Tylq8mWFJt — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 20, 2021