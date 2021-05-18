Hamas

Psaki Rejects the Abraham Accords as 'Tactics of the Prior Administration'

Posted: May 18, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One Tuesday morning, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected and dismissed the Abraham Accords, which are official peace and business agreements between the U.S., Israel, Bahrain and the UAE, as  "tactics of the prior administration." 

"Do you think it might be time to rethink the thinking behind Abraham Accords, which basically if you sort of open them up, what they really seem to say is forget the Palestinians they they are not a problem, we're just going to move on and this clearly seems to have shown that's not true, right?" a reporter asked. 

"We are not following the tactics of the prior administration," Psaki responded. "Aside from putting together a peace proposal that was dead on arrival, we don't think they did anything constructive to really to bring an end to the longstanding conflict in the Middle East." 

Despite the comments from the reporter and Psaki, as Hamas continues its war on innocent civilians in Israel, the Abraham Accords are standing strong. 

