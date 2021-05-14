After Full Vaccination, Bill Maher Tests Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

HBO announced Friday "Real Time" host Bill Maher has contracted Wuhan coronavirus after being vaccinated for the disease.

"The Friday, May 14th taping of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' has been canceled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result, is asymptomatic and feels fine. Real Time Production has taken every precaution following COVID and CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date," the show released in a statement.

Maher says he's feeling fine but will miss the show for the first time in 28 years.

Thanks to all wishing me get well - hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 14, 2021

Wuhan coronavirus vaccines approved by the FDA, which include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, all have varying efficacy rates for preventing contraction of the disease or severe cases of the illness after infection. Moderna and Pfizer's rates are above 94 percent and require two doses. Johnson & Johnson, which only requires one shot, is 85 percent effective. The FDA requires a 50 percent efficacy rate for approval.

The Centers for Disease Control has published the following about vaccines: