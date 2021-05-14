After Full Vaccination, Bill Maher Tests Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

HBO announced Friday "Real Time" host Bill Maher has contracted Wuhan coronavirus after being vaccinated for the disease.
"The Friday, May 14th taping of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' has been canceled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result, is asymptomatic and feels fine. Real Time Production has taken every precaution following COVID and CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date," the show released in a statement.
Maher says he's feeling fine but will miss the show for the first time in 28 years.
Thanks to all wishing me get well - hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.— Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 14, 2021
Wuhan coronavirus vaccines approved by the FDA, which include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, all have varying efficacy rates for preventing contraction of the disease or severe cases of the illness after infection. Moderna and Pfizer's rates are above 94 percent and require two doses. Johnson & Johnson, which only requires one shot, is 85 percent effective. The FDA requires a 50 percent efficacy rate for approval.
The Centers for Disease Control has published the following about vaccines:
What We Know
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.
COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19.
What We’re Still Learning
How effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.
How well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications.
How long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.
As we know more, CDC will continue to update our recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.