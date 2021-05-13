Joe Biden

Biden Warns Americans the Colonial Pipeline Fix Isn't 'Like a Light Switch'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 13, 2021 2:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Warns Americans the Colonial Pipeline Fix Isn't 'Like a Light Switch'

Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

President Joe Biden gave an update on the restart of the Colonial Pipeline Thursday, but warned Americans finding full gas stations and getting back to normal won't be like "turning on a light switch." 

According to the FBI, the cyberattack on the pipeline was not sanctioned by the Russian government. 

"Colonial Pipeline has made substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system and can report that product delivery has commenced in a majority of the markets we service. By mid-day today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system. The green segments on this map are operational, meaning product delivery has commenced. Blue lines will be operational later today," Colonial released Thursday night. 

Biden would not comment on whether he was briefed ahead of time about Colonial's decision to pay foreign cyber hackers, who have been holding the pipeline hostage, $5 million. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dr. Anthony Fauci May Be More Conniving Than We Thought
Rebecca Downs
CNBC Host Laughs at Pete Buttigieg Trying to Sell 'Infrastructure'
Katie Pavlich
CDC Finally Follows The Science, Relaxes Mask Guidance For Vaccinated Individuals
Reagan McCarthy
Energy Secretary Makes Telling Comment About Electric Cars When Asked About Gas Crisis
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Teachers Union Boss Flip Flops on School Reopenings
Reagan McCarthy
ICYMI: John Kerry Grilled Over Sharing Classified Information With Iran
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular