As Hamas Rages Trump Slams Biden and 'Crazed, Anti-American' Ilhan Omar

Former President Donald Trump, who brokered a series of Middle East peace agreements during his time in the White House, is blasting President Joe Biden and his administration's response to Hamas rocket fire into Israel.

"When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked. Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies. America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself," Trump said.

Further, he's going after Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who justified the attacks on Jerusalem yesterday.

"Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault," he said.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday afternoon Israel has a right to defend itself while also inserting moral equivalence.