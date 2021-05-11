Israel

As Hamas Rages Trump Slams Biden and 'Crazed, Anti-American' Ilhan Omar

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 11, 2021 4:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
As Hamas Rages Trump Slams Biden and 'Crazed, Anti-American' Ilhan Omar

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former President Donald Trump, who brokered a series of Middle East peace agreements during his time in the White House, is blasting President Joe Biden and his administration's response to Hamas rocket fire into Israel. 

"When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked. Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies. America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself," Trump said. 

Further, he's going after Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who justified the attacks on Jerusalem yesterday. 

"Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault," he said. 

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday afternoon Israel has a right to defend itself while also inserting moral equivalence.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Hamas is Now Heavily Attacking Tel Aviv
Katie Pavlich
'Rigged': Mollie Hemingway's Definitive Account of the 2020 Election Democrats Won't Want You to Read
Spencer Brown
PA Republican Lawmakers, Officials Get Behind Bartos in Senate Race and Urge Parnell to Run For House
Reagan McCarthy
Rand Paul Grills Fauci Over Funding Dangerous Research at the Wuhan Lab
Katie Pavlich
Fill Up If You Can: Some Parts of the Country Already Experiencing Gas Shortages
Matt Vespa
Did You Miss What Bill De Blasio Did to the NYPD? It's the Price You Pay for Caving to the Mob.
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular