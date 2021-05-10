Energy and Environment

White House Pins Pipeline Takedown on a Criminal Enterprise

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 10, 2021 2:50 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

UPDATE: President Biden spoke about the issue during remarks from the East Room Monday afternoon. 

***Original post***

Biden Administration officials told reporters Monday afternoon that a criminal gang called DarkSide is behind the cyber attack against the Colonial Pipeline system, which supplies the East Coast with forty five percent of its energy. The group installed ransomware and is demanding payment. 

The statements from the briefing room echo what federal law enforcement have said. 

Another portion of the system was shut down Monday as the company tries to get the system up and running. 

Most Popular