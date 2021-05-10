White House Pins Pipeline Takedown on a Criminal Enterprise

UPDATE: President Biden spoke about the issue during remarks from the East Room Monday afternoon.

.@POTUS: "I'd like to start by saying a few words about the ransomware cyberattack currently impacting Colonial Pipeline..."



Watch his entire remarks: https://t.co/zOJnXufl9Y pic.twitter.com/dORzRQj9t5 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 10, 2021

***Original post***

Biden Administration officials told reporters Monday afternoon that a criminal gang called DarkSide is behind the cyber attack against the Colonial Pipeline system, which supplies the East Coast with forty five percent of its energy. The group installed ransomware and is demanding payment.

"We're taking a multi-pronged and whole of government response," says Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger. "We're actively investigating the incident and its culprits." pic.twitter.com/qEJI7b0KnA — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 10, 2021

The US has assessed that the cyberattack on colonial pipeline was carried out by a criminal actor but the Biden administration is looking for any ties to any nation-state actors, says WH's Anne Neuberger. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) May 10, 2021

WH Anne Neuberger does not answer when asked if Colonial Pipeline paid a ransom, punting to the company. She says the admin has not offered advice at this time & those subject to ransomware cyberattacks face the need to balance the costs/benefits of paying. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) May 10, 2021

The statements from the briefing room echo what federal law enforcement have said.

FBI Statement on Compromise of Colonial Pipeline Networks https://t.co/XxHgezpref pic.twitter.com/McrRFOil64 — FBI (@FBI) May 10, 2021

Another portion of the system was shut down Monday as the company tries to get the system up and running.