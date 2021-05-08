Marxism

BLM Leader Gushed Over Being Compared to Communist Murderer Mao Zedong

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 08, 2021 10:10 AM
Source: (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is a self-proclaimed "trained marxist." In 2010, she gushed over a young man comparing her activism and writing to communist murderer Mao Zedong. 

"He grabbed the book and he said, 'It's like Mao's red book.' And I was like, 'Man, that's what I was thinking.' And it was just really cool to hear him make that connection," Cullors said. "I think I have a really important role in speaking to youth." 

Ten years later, Cullors owns three houses and chapters of the organization are calling for an investigation. 

As protests broke out across the country in the name of Black Lives Matter, the group’s co-founder went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone, according to property records.

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes, The Post has learned. Luxury apartments and townhouses at the beachfront Albany resort outside Nassau are priced between $5 million and $20 million, according to a local agent.

Black Lives Matter, which is responsible for the most expensive riots in American history, has made billions in corporate donations. 

Most Popular