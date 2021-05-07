Trump Celebrates FEC Dropping Their Case Against Him

The Federal Election Commission has dropped its investigation into former President Donald Trump. He was accused of sending hush money payments to a number of women, including porn star Stormy Daniels.

"The Federal Election Commission in Washington, D.C., has totally dropped the phony case against me concerning payments to women relative to the 2016 Presidential Election. It was a case built on lies from Michael Cohen, a corrupt and convicted lawyer, a lawyer in fact who was so corrupt he was sentenced to three years in jail for lying to Congress and many other things having nothing to do with me," Trump released in a statement. "I thank the Commission for their decision, ending this chapter of Fake News. Between two sleazebag lawyers, Michael Avenatti and Michael Cohen, we were all able to witness law and justice in our Country at its lowest!"

Democrats aren't happy about the decision.

To end corrupt partisan decisions by the FEC on enforcement of campaign laws, we need the reforms in the For The People Act.https://t.co/rrkNjri9nJ — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 7, 2021

There is significant evidence that Donald Trump violated campaign finance laws with hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. For the FEC to overrule staff and drop the matter on a party line vote without even investigating is outrageous.https://t.co/3p6nOdyOmD — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) May 7, 2021