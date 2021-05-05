Facebook

White House Sides with Facebook on Censorship of President Trump

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 05, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The White House is backing a decision by Facebook to permanently ban President Donald Trump from the platform. 

“The Board upholds Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account. However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account. The Board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform. Facebook must complete its review of this matter within six months of the date of this decision,” a Facebook oversight board concluded about the decision. "The Board also made policy recommendations for Facebook to implement in developing clear, necessary, and proportionate policies that promote public safety and respect freedom of expression." 

During a briefing Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she would not comment specifically on the former president's situation but then proceeded to comment on "broad" issues of misinformation. 

Democrats are also onboard and are officially advocating for censorship. 

Meanwhile, Republicans are blasting the move and calling for the breakup of big tech.

