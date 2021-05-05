Ivy League Professor Slams Identity Education as Useless and 'Criminal'

Brown University Professor Glenn Loury is speaking out against identity politics education and speaking the truth about today's academic environment.

"To teach people they are this, is criminal in my opinion, okay? We are to challenge them. They come in telling me that they are this or they are genitalia. That's how they get to me at 18-years-old. They think they are these things. They haven't read anything. They haven't been anywhere. They haven't done anything. I'm a teacher. My job is not to reaffirm them and their preconceptions. It's to challenge them to outgrow them, their preconceptions," Loury said. "We are entrusted to shepherd young minds into their maturity and to jump on a bandwagon and to fill their heads with slogans rather than challenging them with the best that human beings of any color have thought through the ages is a criminal abdication."

The teaching of identity politics in American higher education is a criminal abdication of our pedagogic responsibilities, says this Ivy League prof.

Loury also addressed the "soft bigotry of low expectations" being pushed by lowering academic standards.

"The presumption that someone who happens to be brown should be exempted from the expectation of performance, patted on the head, rather than guided to the challenge, is racism!" Loury said. "So you want to bandy about the label racism, well then let's get serious about who are the actual racists here. Very few of them are wearing pointy hats and holding bonfires. Most of them, many of them are on the Left."

