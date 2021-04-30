Tulsi Gabbard Defends Tim Scott

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is defending Republican Senator Tim Scott after the Left, on Capitol Hill and in media, launched a barrage of racists attacks against him. Scott delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's Joint Address on Wednesday night.

The personal attacks against Senator Tim Scott were despicable. We need to discuss and debate issues fairly and with respect. This is the spirit of aloha. — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) April 30, 2021

Earlier this week, Gabbard took to Twitter and denounced the "racialization" of everything and everyone.

"My dear friends, my fellow Americans, please, please let us stop the racialization of everyone and everything. This racialism. We’re all children of God and are, therefore, family in the truest sense. No matter our race or ethnicity, this is Aloha, and this is what our country and the world need. The mainstream media, propaganda, media and politicians, they want us to constantly focus on our skin color and the skin color of others because it helps them politically or financially,” she said. "'Aloha' means respect and love for others. It’s what enables us to see beyond our skin color and see the soul, the person with them. So, let’s do our best to cultivate this Aloha in our hearts and see and treat others through this prism of love, not through the prism of race and ethnicity. Please let us not allow ourselves to be led down this dark and divisive path of racialism and hate."

Meanwhile, MSNBC is defending the use of racial slurs in ongoing attacks on Scott. They're also making the argument that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is a white man from Indiana, knows more about racism than Scott. Scott is from the Deep South.