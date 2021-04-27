Former Obama Scientist: No, the Science Isn't Settled on 'Climate Change'

One of the country's top physicists, who served as the Department of Energy Undersecretary during the Obama administration, is out with a new book that pushes back on climate change hysteria and debunks the politically charged statement that the science is "settled" on the issue.

"Physicist Steven Koonin kicks the hornet’s nest right out of the gate in “Unsettled.” In the book’s first sentences he asserts that 'the Science' about our planet’s climate is anything but “settled.” Mr. Koonin knows well that it is nonetheless a settled subject in the minds of most pundits and politicians and most of the population," the Wall Street Journal writes about Koonin's new book. "He begins with a kind of trigger warning for readers who may be shocked by the book’s contradiction of four points of climate orthodoxy: 'Heat waves in the US are now no more common than they were in 1900' and 'the warmest temperatures in the US have not risen in the past fifty years. . . . Humans have had no detectable impact on hurricanes over the past century. . . . Greenland’s ice sheet isn’t shrinking any more rapidly today than it was eighty years ago. . . . The net economic impact of human-induced climate change will be minimal through at least the end of this century.'"

The book comes as the Biden administration attempts to sell a $2.5 trillion Green New Deal style "infrastructure" package to the country, arguing the "climate crisis" is dire and massive government spending will fix it.

"When President Biden was elected -- having made climate one of the most critical issues of his agenda -- we had a big step to," Climate Czar John Kerry told reporters at the White House this week after holding a virtual summit on the issue. "This is a crisis. It is the climate crisis, and it's going to require an enormous lift to get where we need to go."