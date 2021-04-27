Illegal Immigration

Congressman Warns About Where Cartels Control Territory and It Isn't Just on the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Congressman Warns About Where Cartels Control Territory and It Isn't Just on the Border

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky File

Republican Texas Congressman Chip Roy, who has been sounding the alarm about the consequences of the ongoing illegal immigration crisis for months, is warning Americans that vicious cartels aren't limiting their activity to border regions or states. 

"Cartels aren't just happening at the border. They're happening in your communities," Roy said during an interview with Fox and Friends Tuesday morning. "We've got a 1300 mile border between Texas and Mexico. We've read all of the stories of 300 people being burned in buildings, buried in these big burial pits, bodies being hung from bridges. People getting beheaded. Lives being threatened. That's happening across the border but guess what, it's coming into America y'all." 

"Right now the Biden administration doesn't care. You need to care because it's coming into your communities," he continued. 

"It's one of those things [human trafficking] that once you've seen it, you can't unsee it. And what I can't understand is how this is not the front page and the first news story of everything. It's being completely ignored and what I can't understand is if you've seen what I've seen...this isn't a border policy issue. This is a cartel issue and we are under attack," Kendall County Texas District Attorney Nicole Bishop added. 

Meanwhile Vice President Kamala Harris, who President Joe Biden appointed to deal with the crisis, doesn't plan to visit the southern border to see the problem first hand. She won't visit Guatemala to address root causes until June. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Calls for Kerry's Resignation Mount After Bombshell Allegations Surface
Reagan McCarthy
Biden Greenlights Taxpayer-Funded 37% Minimum Wage Hike
Spencer Brown
Manchin Throws Cold Water on Democrats' Hopes of Passing HR 1
VIP
Reagan McCarthy

Tucker Carlson: These Are the Only People Who Still Voluntarily Wear Masks
Matt Vespa
Goodbye, Outdoor Mask Mandates?
Guy Benson
Why Biden Reportedly Wants to Give the IRS More Money, More Power
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular