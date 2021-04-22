Mom Rips School District for Keeping Kids in Masks

A fed up Georgia mother recently took her local school board to task and demanded it end mask mandates for children.

"Every month, I come here and I hear the same thing: social, emotional health. If you truly mean that, you would end the mask requirement tonight. Tonight. This is not March 2020 anymore. We have three vaccines, every adult in the state of Georgia that wants that vaccine is eligible to get it right now and every one of us knows that young children are not affected by this virus. They're not and that's a blessing," she said. "But as the adults, what have we done with that blessing? We've shoved it to the side and we've said, 'We don't care. You're still going to wear a mask on your face every day. Five and six year olds. You still can't play together on the playground like normal children. Seven and eight year olds. We don't care. We're still going to force you to carry a burden that was never yours to carry.' Shame on us!"

She also ripped the CDC and said parents didn't vote for bureaucrats to make decisions about their children.

"This has to stop. Defend our children," she continued. "It has to stop. Take these off of our children."

This is Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother in Georgia. She’s one of the many parents who’ve HAD IT with mask mandates, especially for young kids in school.



Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., Senator Mike Lee and Congressman Jason Smith are leading an effort to pressure the CDC to reassess its mask mandates for children.

"We write to request that you provide us with information on how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) came to its conclusion that children two years and older should wear face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The CDC first put this recommendation forward in March 2020 and since then, many states and localities have based their mask mandate age requirements on it," Lee and Smith wrote in a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "Additionally, President Biden’s January 21, 2021 Executive Order required that all airports, commercial aircrafts, trains, intercity bus services, and other forms of public transportation comply with the CDC’s guidelines on mask wearing and the CDC subsequently put forward a corresponding mandate that only exempted children under the age of two years."

"The implementation of these recommendations has had serious consequences for some Americans. Multiple parents of young children have been removed from flights, and in some instances, permanently banned, from future travel on the airline they were flying due to their toddler’s refusal to wear a mask. These unfortunate events have occurred despite the parents’ best attempts to have their child cooperate with the mask requirement, which is a struggle millions of parents have faced this past year. For parents of children with disabilities, compliance has proved almost impossible, resulting in increased social isolation and negative mental health consequences," they continued.