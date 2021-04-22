Kerry Returns to the White House to Promise 'Green Jobs' That Don't Exist

Former Secretary of State and Biden Climate Czar John Kerry returned to the White House briefing room Thursday afternoon and promised blue collar workers a transition into green jobs...that don't exist.

"The jobs are growing there [green energy]. I'm not offering that job to somebody who may feel, 'oh my god I have a better job, I don't want to lose that job,' etc. But the job market here is going to be gigantic for electricians, plumbers, pipe fitters, steel workers, heavy equipment operators, all of these people, building out America's grid and transitioning us to this new future is going to happen in countries all over the world and we need to make sure we aren't left behind," Kerry said, citing predictions from the Bureau of Labor Statistics rather than open and existing positions.

Last time Kerry was in the briefing room he told oil workers who have lost their jobs as a result of President Joe Biden's so-called "green" energy agenda, which includes killing thousands of Keystone XL pipeline jobs, to "build solar panels."

"What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels,” Kerry said earlier this year.

As a reminder, the majority of solar panels are made in China.

“The recent wave of investment and capacity expansion announcements by China’s largest solar manufacturers threatens the (U.S. solar) recovery with massive overcapacity that will drive producers out of the business, and establish Chinese domination of the entire solar power manufacturing supply chain,” says Jeff Ferry, chief economist with the Coalition for a Prosperous America in a report published on January 28. China’s big solar multinationals, like Jinko and JA Solar, have announced new expansion projects throughout southeast Asia as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s industrial strategy to dominate key Western supply chains.

While Kerry advocates for blue collar workers to give up high paying jobs in the oil industry, he continues to fly around the world on his family's private jet.